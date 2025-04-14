Irn-Bru is set to introduce two mystery limited edition flavours to its XTRA range.

Nessie Nectar and Unicorn tears, names inspired by “genuine consumer descriptions” of the taste of the original Irn-Bru, will roll out on shelves in May for eight weeks.

With no flavour descriptions, the beverages [rsp: £1.09, £0.79 PMP/330ml] would leave consumers guessing about their true taste, said Kenny Nicholson, head of Irn-Bru Brand.

The launch will be backed by a £2m OOH and social campaign, aiming to reach 70% of all 16-34-year-olds across the UK, the brand said.

“Our Wild Berry Slush and Raspberry Ripple, which launched in April last year became a top five take home and drink now soft drinks innovation, despite only being available in market for eight weeks,” added Nicholson.

“We’re aiming for even bigger and better with this launch. We want to grab shoppers’ attention, create fun in store and get shoppers, and retailers, talking about the category. Our two Legends will definitely do that.”

A suite of PoS would be available for retailers to drive sales, added the brand.