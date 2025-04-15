Fridge Raiders Chicken Grills is an all-new offering, giving consumers a convenient protein-packed snack without compromising on taste and quality

Snack brand Fridge Raiders is to launch a bold and innovative Chicken Grills range in two varieties - Tandoori Mini Fillets and Roast Chicken Mini Fillets.

Fridge Raiders has seen impressive growth in the past year. Poised to significantly broaden the meat snacking category’s consumer appeal, the new range is “designed to meet growing demand for delicious, healthier snacks that never compromise on quality or taste – bringing new consumers into the category,” it says.

The launch adds to Fridge Raiders’ popular ranges produced by one of Europe’s largest food companies, Pilgrim’s Europe, the new name for Pilgrim’s Food Masters together with Moy Park and Pilgrim’s UK.

The grills offer an impressive nutritional profile, packed with protein (23g per 100g), containing less than 50 kcal per mini fillet, and are HFSS compliant. The range is tailored specifically for health-conscious snackers.

Both flavours are available in three-fillet multipacks (105g, RRP £2), with the Roast Chicken variant also in convenient single packs (35g, RRP £1.30). The launch will be supported by a brand-new £2.7m marketing campaign running from May to October, covering the new Chicken Grills range and the brand’s established Chicken Bites.

Activity includes digital OOH advertisement, always-on social media advertising, influencer partnerships, shopper activations and sampling.

Chris Doe, Marketing Director at Pilgrim’s Europe, said: “With Fridge Raiders Chicken Grills, we’re not just launching a new product – we’re redefining meat snacking by attracting an entirely new group of health-conscious consumers.

“After an amazing year, with Fridge Raiders making it into The Grocer’s Top 100 brands, this new range is set to keep that momentum going. Our upcoming marketing campaign will be key to drawing in new snackers to the category, helping more people discover and enjoy the growing portfolio.”