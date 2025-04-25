Guinness is inviting retailers to experience the Premier League trophy up close and personal at two London depots on 28th April.

The occasion celebrates the brand’s first year of its four-year partnership with Premier League.

Football fanatic retailers would have the chance to see the trophy up close, take pictures, and enjoy giveaways via an interactive penalty shootout, said Guiness.

Prizes will include three pairs of Premier League tickets, free stock (6x4x440ml) and Amazon vouchers. Every attendee will also receive a free limited edition Guinness Football glass.

The events will kick off the convenience exclusive limited edition glassware ‘Gift With Purchase’ promotion. Which would see Guinness give away 85,000 free glasses with any Guinness pack purchased in c-stores across the UK.

The stout brand said it would continue investing in relevant initiatives and provide dedicated support for the impulse channel to tap into the match-day occasion.

The event will take place first at HT Drinks, NW10 7LQ, at 8:30am until 11am and then Bestway Park Royal, NW10 7BW, at 12pm until 3pm.