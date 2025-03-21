Cîroc has introduced Strawberry Limonade to its lineup of flavoured vodkas.

The limited edition variant (70cl / RRP £35.50) marks the brand’s first coloured liquid.

The french vodka brand said the spirit was designed to give “consumers a taste of the sun-kissed coastline of the French Riviera”.

It would provide retailers with the opportunity to drive more volume in the category, the Dieago-owned brand said, with strawberry and lemon flavoured variants having high purchase intent among spirit drinkers, according to Neilsen.

“I’m delighted to launch Cîroc’s first coloured liquid, a shade of pink that mirrors the hues of a Riviera sunset – reminiscent of sun, beaches and lively soirées that define the Riviera experience. A delicious tasting spirit made with vodka distilled five times from fine French grapes infused with strawberry, lemon and other natural flavours, Cîroc Strawberry Limonade can complement any occasion,” said Pippa Lewis, Senior Brand Manager at Cîroc Vodka.

The limited edition NPD would be supported with social and digital OOH media from April to September, the brand said.

It is available to order now, with the official launch as of 1 April across grocery, wholesale and digital channels.

Last week, the brand also announced the permanent return of Cîroc Coconut flavoured vodka.