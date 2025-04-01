Protein brand Grenade, has today (1 April) announced six million pounds worth of investment in sponsorships and brand experiences, including Baller League and Tough Mudder.

As the official protein and snacks partner of Baller League - a new six a side football concept from Germany - Grenade will have full usage rights to season’s one and two, access to pitch-side product placement and an on-pitch activation, as well as talent access to bring Grenade fans even closer to the action.

Grenade has also announced a new partnership with endurance event series, Tough Mudder giving participants the ability to push their limits when they undertake the gruelling courses across the country this summer. Grenade will sample its bars, shakes and sports nutrition at multiple points across all UK events as well as taking over the legendary Blockness Monster obstacle, adding an extra boost of energy and fun to one of Tough Mudder’s most iconic challenges.

Joshua Guest, Lead Marketing Manager at Grenade commented, “We want to get even closer to fans and the sports they love in 2025 which is why we’re investing six million into two awesome brand partnerships.

”Teaming up with Baller League means we get the chance to reach a brand new audience and put our mark on a sport that is right at the start of its journey. Working with Tough Mudder demonstrates the versatility of our protein snacks to fuel whatever challenge you decide to take on.”