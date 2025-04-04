Fox’s Burton’s Companies (FBC) has announced the introduction of a limited-edition Strawberry flavour to the iconic Fox’s Party Rings range.

Packs carry an RRP of 90p per 125g pack. The limited flavour is designed to engage and excite existing customers as well as bring in new users, with a particular focus on families.

Party Rings Strawberry joins the range which includes biscuits for a variety of shopper needs and missions. From the classic, full-size Party Rings, through mini formats to the Party Rings Minis Chocolate flavour which launched back in 2023.

Commenting on the launch, Robin Norton, head of category insight at FBC, said: “We know Party Rings fans love a new flavour and that variants do a great job of attracting families, so we’re confident the addition of Strawberry to the range will drive excitement amongst our customers and opens up incremental biscuit and basket spend.

“This limited edition launch will also see the introduction of our new look and feel, designed to give the brand a more fun, modern appearance that will stand-out on shelf.”

The brand refresh will see packaging across all flavours and formats updated to reflect the new, playful “colour me in” design, and will be completed by May 2025.