The new Jammie Dodgers Really Fruity Minis are a must-stock for retailers looking to target busy families and grow their sales, supplier Fox’s Burton’s Company (FBC) has announced.

The packs are available now with an RRP of £1.25.

Robin Norton, head of category insights at FBC, said: “Adding Jammie Dodgers Really Fruity into a Minis format is an exciting evolution of the range. The brand exploded in popularity over the last year and we expect the new mini format of this flavour will tap into consumers’ desire for quick, portable, pre-portioned snacks that offer great flavour.”

FBC has also announced that its Maryland Minis format will also be undergoing a pack-redesign to ensure less packaging with the same amount of cookies. The move will see the case count increase from eight to ten outer bags across the range of six snack packs of minis, helping retailers to save shelf space, reduce warehouse and transportation space and reduce the labour costs of stacking the shelves.

Maryland minis are available with an RRP of £1.50.