Delice de France has launched Café Delice, a new coffee-to-go concept where outlets selling 35 cups a day can earn margins of 40%.

The move is designed to enable bakery customers of Delice de France to extend their food-to-go offering with quality hot drinks at competitive prices.

Café Delice is a monthly rental hot drinks concept, which includes a fully automatic bean-to-cup machine, linked milk cooler, branded housing unit and menu, as well as product and waste storage areas. Full servicing and cleaning packs for the agreement period are provided.

The modular set up comes with floor-standing and counter solutions available. Café Delice’s menu includes coffee, tea and hot chocolate.

Delice de France says outlets can earn 40% margin when they sell 35 cups a day, working to the suggested retail price of £2.75 for a regular 12oz latte.

This margin takes into consideration the cost of the coffee and the monthly rental. With monthly rental options starting from £360 per month, outlets could make more than £10,000 a year based on a forecast of 35 cups per day.

Delice de France CEO, Thierry Cacaly, says: “With Café Delice, we have a reliable and strong brand that offers our partners lucrative margins and completes their to-go offer. Through our partnership with Modern Standard, we are offering the quality that consumers expect at a price point that will ensure our partners can be competitive.”