As part of Allergy Awareness Week (22-28 April), in-store bakery supplier Country Choice, welcomed co-founders of UK food allergy charity The Natasha Allergy Research Foundation, Tanya and Nadim Ednan-Laperouse, OBEs to its Orpington head office to witness how it helps its customers comply with Natasha’s Law.

During their visit, Tanya and Nadim took part in a detailed discussion with Country Choice’s allergen ambassador, Kerry Primarolo, about the significance of Natasha’s Law and the important role that the CCoral system can play in supporting retailers.

Country Choice introduced theCCoral labelling system to help convenience retailers ensure they are able to provide comprehensive allergen information to consumers, promoting both transparency and food safety.

“The visit to Country Choice was part of our ongoing mission to help the millions of people affected by food allergies access full and transparent ingredient information,” said Tanya Ednan-Laperouse. “It’s really fantastic to see companies like Country Choice offering initiatives that prioritise consumer safety. The CCoral labelling system is a testament to Country Choice’s proactive response to Natasha’s Law and enables retailers to confidently provide allergen information to their customers.”