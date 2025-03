Country Choice has added two new products to its Easter range for 2025.

New to the portfolio are a Mini Egg Cookie and a White Chocolate & Raspberry Mini Loaf Cake.

These new products join a host of well-established favourites including: Carrot Mini Loaf Cake; Lemon Meringue Mini Loaf Cake; Lemon Puddle Doughnut; Hot Cross Buns; Cornflake Cake with Chocolate Eggs; Gingerbread Bear; Easter Cupcakes and Lemon & Chocolate Bakewell Tarts.