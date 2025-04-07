Proper Snacks is stepping into the £750m cheese snack category with two bold new launches: All the Cheese Lentil Chips and Mature Cheddar Popcorn.

Made with four real cheeses (cheddar, Emmental, mozzarella and gouda) and zero artificial additives, this is ‘cheese snacking done the Proper way,’ it says. While the UK popcorn market has long been led by sweet flavours, Proper says it sees a major opportunity to bring real cheese to the popcorn aisle, leading the way in flavour-packed snacking.

Its singles and grab formats will be available in convenience across 1,500 distribution points including Foodbuy, Bidfood, Hunts, Suma, Epicurium, Cotswold Fayre, Camelot Foods, CLF and Cress Co.

Sandie Dilger, chief marketing officer at Proper Snacks, said: “The UK’s love for cheese is undeniable – it’s a go-to in everything from sandwiches to snacks, so it was important that we gave it the Proper treatment. All the Cheese chips - with four real cheeses - and Mature Cheddar popcorn bring something new to snacks across both our popcorn and lentil chip bases.

”In a category where too many brands rely on artificial ingredients to create that cheesy flavour, we’ve taken our commitment to big and natural flavours to create a snack that meets consumer demand for great-tasting products.”