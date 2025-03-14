Cadbury has teamed up with Lotus Biscoff to launch a co-branded Dairy Milk bar.

The milk chocolate tablet, available in 95g (rsp: £1.75), 95g PMPs (£1.69) and 105g (rsp: £2) formats, is studded with pieces of Lotus Biscoff’s famous speculoos biscuits.

It would “tap into consumer interest in new flavours and textures, and drive cross-brand excitement”, said Cadbury.

“Combining two delicious favourites is a great way to give consumers the best of both,” said Cadbury Dairy Milk brand manager Connor Gould.

“As a result, the new Cadbury Dairy Milk Biscoff is sure to utilise consumer demand for unique flavours to help drive category growth,” Gould added.

The launch is being supported by “eye-catching” co-branded PoS materials, along with social, influencer and seasonal content.

Cadbury owner Mondelez International first announced that it had partnered with Lotus Bakeries to develop and market co-branded chocolate products in Europe in June.

The manufacturer said it would launch a co-branded Cadbury and Biscoff product in the UK, and a co-branded Milka and Biscoff product in Europe.

The partnership also aimed to grow the Lotus Biscoff brand in India, by leveraging Mondelez’s extensive distribution network and local market presence in the country.