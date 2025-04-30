Brothers Cider has added two flavours to its portfolio including a “much-requested return” of a fan favourite.

Pineapple & Passionate fruit and the permanent comeback of Toffee Apple will be available in a 500ml can format only (RRP: £1.50).

The new lines will roll out in May, just as the brand prepares to celebrate 30 years since it debuted at Glastonbury Festival.

Pineapple & Passionfruit draws on Brother’s heritage of bringing “interesting and innovative flavour combinations” to the category and offers a “refreshingly tropical angle” to the range, said the brand.

While the newly reformulated Toffee Apple marks the “return of a true consumer favourite” and a flavour which is unique to the brand.

The new lines follows the brand’s major relaunch in 2024 and aim to drive further brand penetration and benefit the wider category.

”Back-by-popular-demand’ is an oft-overused term in marketing circles but, in the case of Toffee Apple, it is wholly apt: it has been impossible to ignore the volume of consumer enquiries about this much-loved variant,” said Emma Vanderplank, marketing controller at Brothers Drinks Company

“It’s great to say ‘welcome back’ to Toffee Apple with a new livery and an enhanced formulation. It was a tricky decision not to include it in last year’s relaunch but we’re really pleased to have now found a way to align the product to the rest of the range, using only real, natural flavours.”