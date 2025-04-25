Organic food supplier Biona has launched a new range of dark chocolate-covered fruit and nut snacks.

Available to retailers from May onwards, with an RRP of £2.29, the range was launched to appeal to consumers looking for indulgent snack products and come in almond, strawberry and cherry variants.

Brand manager at Biona’s parent company Windmill Organics, Carmen Ferguson, said: “At Biona our snacks category is certainly an area where we see plenty of potential for further growth, and we’re delighted to bring to market these three new organic products that combine the nutritional power of nuts and fruit with the indulgence of high-quality dark chocolate. Not only are they delicious, but consumers will also like the fact they are packaged in paper, to meet the growing demand for more sustainable packaging solutions.”