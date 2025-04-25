Nestlé Confectionery has unveiled its latest treat, the Aero Coconut flavour sharing bar, rolling out to shop shelves across the UK & Ireland this week.

The limited-edition bar will be part of the Aero Lost Bubbles campaign where the brand is offering a fantastic £10,000 prize for each bubble-less pack found by shoppers as part of its latest promotion.

Coming in at 90g, the bar is perfect for sharing with friends and loved ones, especially coconut lovers.

Cat Mews, brand manager for Aero at Nestlé UK & Ireland, said: “The new Aero Coconut sharing bar invites consumers to indulge in a delightful experience that celebrates the joy of sharing. Launching as part of the Lost Bubbles campaign we are excited for customers to try something new with a chance to win.”

Last year Aero released two sharing bars - Aero Strawberry and Aero Choco-Hazelnut - as well as an Aero Peppermint gifting bar.