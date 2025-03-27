Coca-Cola is bringing back its Share a Coke campaign, offering fresh brand experiences and inviting a new generation to experience the magic of personalised connection.

The first-of-its-kind campaign, which sparked a global phenomenon by swapping iconic Coca-Cola logos for personalised names, returns with an even greater focus on shareability and customisation.

In a world dominated by digital interactions, Share a Coke offers a tangible way to celebrate friendships and cross-cultural connections. The brand’s customisation platform offers even more names to choose from with the ability to add your own personal touch. If you can’t find your name in store, scan the QR code (on can), which will take you to the Share a Coke digital hub.

To celebrate, Coca-Cola has created Share a Coke Memory Maker, an innovative digital experience that allows users to create fun, unique and personalised videos, using their own content.

The Share a Coke messaging comes to life with striking new OOH ads, highlighting the unique feelings and energy that each friend or bond ignites.

Rob Yeomans, vice-president, commercial development at Coca-Cola Europacific Partners GB, said: “Our iconic campaign is back, celebrating connections and shared moments. This time, we’re taking it to the next level with even more personalised experiences, giving consumers the chance to create and share memories with friends, family, or even as a treat for themselves – spreading joy and making everyday moments even more special.”