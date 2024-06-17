Heineken UK

About Heineken UK :

Headquartered in Edinburgh, Heineken is the UK’s leading pub, cider and beer business. The company owns around 2,400 pubs as part of its Star Pubs & Bars business and employs around 2,100 people. We are passionate about our cider and beer brands and the outstanding service that we offer to our customers. Our unrivalled portfolio of brands includes Heineken® 0.0, Heineken®, Foster’s, Strongbow, Cruzcampo®, John Smith’s, Inch’s Cider, Amstel, Birra Moretti and Old Mout, backed by a full range of niche and specialty brands. Heineken also owns Beavertown and Brixton Brewery.

Please drink responsibly and please do not forward to anyone under the legal purchase age. Please visit https://www.drinkaware.co.uk/ for more information.