Consumer intelligence company NielsenIQ has just released its figures on supermarket sales for March, which studies the shopping patterns of those visiting stores including Co-op, Asda and more, and is a useful indication of what the immediate future might hold for convenience stores.

They reveal that total till sales growth slowed, at +2.7% in the four months to 23 March, down from +4% in February.

NielsenIQ believes this slowdown in growth is likely due to fewer celebratory events in March and shoppers delaying spending to enjoy the late Easter and Mother’s Day this year.

To prepare for the increase in household bills, consumers are looking for value for money and when surveyed, with 47% of UK consumers saying they purchase more private label goods than they ever have before.

As shoppers continue to search for the best prices and value, NIQ data shows that In-store visits rose (+6.8%) while sales growth in the online grocery channel slowed (+0.7%), continuing the downward trend seen since the start of 2025 and bringing its market share down to 12.9% compared to 13.2% this time last year. Spend per visit across all channels also dipped (-3.4%) to £19.10.

In terms of category data, over the last four weeks, sales of dairy products rose (+7.2%), alongside meat, fish and poultry (+5.9%). The warmer weather in March also saw sales of soft drinks grow (+6.8%), however, the late Easter and Mother’s Day saw confectionery sales fall (-16.7%) compared to the same time last year. Sales of beer, wine and spirits also fell (-4.3%) over the last four weeks.



Mike Watkins, head of retailer and business insight at NIQ, said: “Shopping behaviour continues to evolve, with consumers increasingly shopping around for the best prices and offers whilst looking to stretch budgets ahead of planned rises to essential bills at the start of April.

“Looking ahead, retailers have reasons to be optimistic this dip in sales won’t last. Sunnier weather at the start of April and the lead up to Easter will encourage extra spend which will then improve topline sales. We expect all retailers to keep an eye on the favourable start of spring.”