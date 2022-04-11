graze
Graze is a United Kingdom-based snack company which is owned by Unilever. Graze offers over 200 snack combinations through snack subscription boxes, an online shop and retailers. The company distributes thousands of snack boxes per day across the UK.
- Promotional Feature
A healthy opportunity to change the thinking on HFSS
With many brands and retailers still behind the curve on the government’s upcoming high fat, sugar and salt legislation, healthy snacks brand graze says c-stores should grasp this unrivalled opportunity to reset their offer around healthy goals.