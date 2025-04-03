Parfetts has grown its fresh and chilled offer to include over 500 lines in depot and online, and has attracted 900 customers to the range.

The wholesaler expects to more than double its number of customers over the next few months, with over 2,000 ordering regularly. A key element of this strategy is a bespoke partnership with Eden Farm.

Retailers can now access thousands of additional lines through the partnership to increase the available range. These cater to diverse needs, including dairy, desserts, meats and plant-based options, featuring brands like Lurpak, Alpro and Nomadic Yoghurts. Parfetts customers also benefit from preferential delivery agreements.

The wholesaler has also launched a range of fresh protein under their Go Local own label brand, with 12 new lines designed to meet the needs of convenience retailers and customers alike. These are available in depots and through Eden Farm drop shipment.

Commenting on the growth, Guy Swindell, joint managing director of Parfetts, said: “We’re seeing significant growth in our fresh and chilled offer. Retailers can benefit from a high-quality, extensive range that includes fresh meat, fruit and vegetables, all designed to offer the high margins they expect from Parfetts.

“The ability to deliver orders to their stores with a next-day service is proving popular. The team is also working hard to launch meal deals and meal for tonight options which are coming soon.”

The employee-owned wholesaler recently announced its ninth depot in Southampton to strengthen its national footprint. The new 113,000 sq.ft. building will enable Parfetts to deliver across the south coast and into Greater London while serving cash and carry depot customers across the region as well.