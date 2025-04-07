One Stop will showcase its franchise model at the National Convenience Show this week (7-9 April) as part of its growth strategy.

Visitors will have the opportunity to learn about the benefits of joining Tesco’s convenience subsidiary and to meet existing franchisees.

Despite the challenging economic climate, its estate has continued to grow, it said, with over 700 company-owned and more that 350 franchise stores nationwide.

The stand (V300) will also feature its online delivery platform, which integrates all four of their delivery platform partners (Uber Eats, Just Eat, Deliveroo and, more recently, Snappy Shopper) into one centralised system.

More independent retailers are recognising online delivery as a lucrative opportunity to build additional income and attract customers outside of their immediate catchment, One Stop said.

“We’re excited to be exhibiting at the National Convenience Show again this year, commented Stephanie Wood, managing director at One Stop Stores.

“We’re here to guide retailers, whether they operate a small family business or a large convenience multiple enterprise, into being the best our industry has to offer. The show provides a great opportunity to see some of our newest innovations across franchise, technology and product.”