As well as all the regular big name suppliers and distributors, the National Convenience Show is usually home to countles smaller or even start-up brands, each looking to make some headway in the UK convenience sector.

Spanning everything from household goods, health foods, drinks, sweets and even salts, this year the show served as an opportunity for these so-called ‘challenger’ brands to show off their wares - and there was plenty of variety to be found in the halls if you stepped away from the huge stands and their flashing lights and promotions, to speak with the people behind these newer products.

Here are just five of the many present across the event’s three days…

Nature’s Garden’s Probiotic Yoggies

First launched by Cibo Vita in the US in 2023, these small bites, made with real fruit covered in yogurt with gut-healthy probiotics, ignited enthusiasm among health-conscious millennial moms and gen-z who took Yoggies viral on social media and popularised the snack. The range is now launching in the UK.

In 2024, Nature’s Garden expanded the line to include Mixed Berry and Lemonberry flavors. In 2025, a Mango-Peach variant has been introduced.

Aagrah Foods Butter Chicken sauce (main picture)

Aagrah Foods returned to the NEC with its new Butter Chicken Cooking Sauce, the latest addition to our range, delivering rich, creamy flavours that bring the taste of India straight to your kitchen.

As pioneers in authentic, restaurant-quality cooking sauces, the company provides solutions for both home cooks as well as the food service industry.

Food Earth ready meals range

Imported by Fazlani Exports, Food Earth’s ready to eat meals bring “authentic Indian cuisine is now accessible at the touch of a button,” it says. The range includes signature dishes like Biryani, Madras Coconut Curry with Turmeric Rice, and Chickpeas Curry with Steamed Rice.

All meals are vegan, preservative-free and designed to be gut-friendly, ensuring shoppers can enjoy convenience without compromising on well-being. They also come in a dual-compartment tray that keeps curry and rice fresh and flavourful.

Naturya Superfood Porridge

This new range of porridges offers a premium, nutrient-dense breakfast option designed to support energy levels, gut health, and immunity. Made with a wholesome blend of natural ingredients including oats, flax, and chia seeds, the new Superfood Porridge is “packed with the goodness of nature and boasts a powerful health-boosting formula.”

The range comes in three flavours — Golden Syrup & Chia, Mixed Berry and Apple & Cinnamon. The porridge is now available for an RRP of £2.95.

Non Solo Pasta’s Cotswold Cardillo Range

The Conte-Cardillo family is on a mission to share authentic Italian recipes from the heart of the Cotswolds with the launch of Non Solo Pasta.

Starting with pop-up stands at local markets, their delicious offerings quickly gained popularity and attention. This new line celebrates Italian culinary tradition infused with local Cotswold ingredients, honouring cherished family recipes from their beloved Nonna Pippi.

The range includes eight lines, including a Panettone, three different Biscottis, sauces and more. So far, it has secured listings for many of these with the Midcounties Co-op, as well as in garden centres.