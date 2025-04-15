A new survey from Vape Superstore has revealed over a third of vapers (35.35%) are unaware that the e-liquids they’re using have an expiry date.

Even those who do admit they know say they don’t ever act on the knowledge, with over half confessing they never check for a date. On top of this, one in five of those surveyed say they’ve even used expired liquids.

The side effects of using out of date e-liquids include burning on the tongue or in the throat, weaker flavour taste, faster coil burnout and coughing and stomach upsets.

These responses will be of increasing relevance as stores are urged to sell through any non-conforming vapes before the disposables ban comes in on 1 June.

Commenting on the findings, David Phillips, from Vape Superstore, said: “It’s clear that while many vapers are aware e-liquids have an expiry date, far fewer are checking them, and that gap can lead to unnecessary risks.

“As vaping continues to grow in popularity, education around proper storage, usage and expiry awareness is needed more than ever. It’s important to note that all bottles of e-liquid have an expiration date, which is usually one to two years from the date of manufacture.

“However, whilst an e-liquid expiration date is required by law, the shelf life is determined at the manufacturer’s discretion and should be used as a guideline to indicate when the e-liquid will provide the best flavour experience.”

The supplier has also just put together a post on e-liquid expiry dates.