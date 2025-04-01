High street shops and convenience stores are today (1 April) being urged to deplete their stocks of single-use vapes ahead of new legislation coming into force banning their sale, by the Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA).

The deadline for selling any remaining single-use vapes was confirmed as 1 June 2025 when legislation was laid in parliament last year, with a government consultation showing overwhelming support for restricting their sale and supply.

Recycling single-use vapes is notoriously arduous, with waste industry workers needing to take them apart by hand which can be a slow and costly process. Their contents also present a fire risk to recycling facilities and can leak harmful chemicals into the environment.

With under two months until the ban comes into force, businesses must take action to ensure they are prepared for its implementation. This includes ensuring all remaining stocks of single-use vapes are sold, and only buying vapes that follow the new regulations.

If businesses have any single-use vapes in their possession after 1 June 2025, they will not be able to sell them to shoppers and must ensure they are disposed of safely.

Mary Creagh, waste minister, said: “For too long, single-use vapes have littered our streets, wasted valuable resources and harmed wildlife. Our ban comes into force in just a few weeks so businesses must play their part by running down stocks and ensuring the remainder are collected for recycling.”

“This isn’t just an environmental crisis - it’s a public health one too…”

Meanwhile, Ashley Dalton, minister for public health and prevention, said: “Single-use vapes are one of the most wasteful products on our high streets, with 13 being thrown away every second across the UK. But this isn’t just an environmental crisis - it’s a public health one too. Single-use vapes, often sweet in flavour, are the product of choice for many young people, drawing a new generation into nicotine addiction.

“The ban will complement the world-leading Tobacco and Vapes Bill, which will tackle youth vaping and safeguard our children’s health. I urge retailers to plan accordingly, as we work together to create a cleaner, greener, and healthier Britain for future generations.”

In England, any businesses which fail to comply with the ban could face a stop notice or a fine of £200 in the first instance, with all products seized by Trading Standards. If any further infractions occur, they could be hit with an unlimited fine or be prosecuted.

The ban is part of the government’s commitment to end the avalanche of rubbish filling our high streets, countryside, and oceans. The government’s action to clean up Britain doesn’t end there – with further moves to ensure the throwaway society is ended for good.

For more information about the upocming tobacco and vapes bill, click here.