Morrisons has opened a new Morrisons Daily store in Helmsley, North Yorkshire in partnership with Shree Sai Convenience UK Ltd.

The store opened on Thursday 10 April, with an official ribbon cutting to welcome the first customers through the doors.

It will have a focus on fresh food to go and selected elements of Morrisons’ Market Street fresh food. It will also provide Post Office services to customers.

Director at Shree Sai Convenience UK Ltd, Jagadeesh Kandasam,said: “I’m excited to be expanding our partnership with Morrisons with the transformation of the Helmsley store, as we continue to expand our growing portfolio of convenience stores. The Morrisons brand is well known and trusted and will enable us to offer a greater range of quality, well priced groceries to the local community. The ongoing collaboration with Morrisons is a cornerstone of our growth strategy, and with three successful stores and more in the pipeline, we look forward to continuing this successful journey together.”

Morrisons head of new business & independent franchise, Katharine Challinor, added: “We are thrilled to have opened a new Morrisons Daily in the popular Helmsley area, in partnership with Shree Sai Convenience UK Ltd. The store used to be a popular Post Office for the local community and we are building on that with the introduction of Morrisons fresh food offering as well as a host of popular brands.”

