Ahead of the single-use vape ban on 1 June, Glasgow-based wholesaler JW Filshill has urged retailers to take immediate action to prepare for the change.

To help businesses understand the new legislation, the wholesaler has complied a comprehensive guide for its customers to help tackle the ”cumbersome and complicated” legislation.

The guide includes ways to optimise rechargable devices and how to best educate staff and customers about the new regulations and legal alternatives.

“It’s crucial for stores to phase out disposable vape stock as soon as possible before replacing it with long-term, compliant alternatives,” urged Derek Cowan, Filshill’s category manager who is responsible solely for the tobacco and vape categories.

“Retailers should start transitioning their stock now, reducing the number of disposables on sale and keeping only the fastest-selling lines.”

Cowan encouraged retailers to start moving towards compliant, rechargeable vaping products to continue meeting consumer demand.

“From record-keeping and preparing for the shift to compliant vaping and ensuring that stores continue to provide a dedicated vape recycling bin for customers – even after disposables are no longer available – our guide should be studied by all retailers and staff who sell vapes to help them understand the many aspects of this upcoming legislation,” he added.