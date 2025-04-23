InPost has signed a multi-year contract with secondhand online marketplace Vinted.

Under the new agreement, InPost will manage the delivery of Vinted parcels across the UK and several European countries until the end of 2027.

Sellers on the platform would gain a “fast economical and environmentally friendly delivery option” using InPost’s network of over 82,000 lockers and partnered stores, said the parcel delivery service.

The partnership, meanwhile, would provide InPost with significant volume from the millions of Vinted members in Europe and beyond, aligning with it’s goal of becoming “the number one player of European logistics,” said Rafał Brzoska founder & CEO at InPost.

More recent news from InPost saw the company acquire Yodel in a move to “accelerate its growth rate” and strengthen its position as the third independent logistics operator in the UK.

Brzoska added: “This agreement underscores our commitment to providing reliable and more sustainable delivery solutions, and we look forward to contributing to Vinted’s continued success.

“Commercial wins, such as the contract with Vinted, are key to InPost’s strategy and help us further strengthen international presence, including in the UK, where we recently elevated our business through the acquisition of Yodel.”

Vytautas Atkočaitis, vice president of Vinted Go commented on the new deal: “We are excited to continue our collaboration with InPost and Mondial Relay across multiple European markets. This partnership aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing our users with efficient, affordable delivery solutions.”