Industry charity GroceryAid has announced it has pulled together a range of digital assets to help you tell your colleagues about the scheme, and that they can now be found all in one place.

While these assets are great for engaging desk-based teams, you can also use them to reach your desk-free colleagues by displaying assets or videos on TV screens in break rooms or similar.

The toolkits include social media assets you might need to publicise news on the charity, intranet assets, videos, wellbeing info, all the facts and figures you might need and much more besides.

You can download your own digital toolkit and view the range of videos here.