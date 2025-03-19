Wilkinson Sword has joined forces with the Women’s Rugby World Cup as its official shaving partner for 2025.

The partnership, which represents a significant marketing investment, underscores its commitment to ‘supporting world-class events that foster a sense of pride and inspiration,’ it says.

The tournament recognises and celebrates players’ individual skills and strengths. This mirrors the ethos behind Wilkinson Sword Intuition’s shaving range, which comprises of tools specifically designed for women to help remove hair across different areas of the body – legs, underarms, bikini and face.

The tournament, set to take place across eight cities and venues in England, brings together fans from around the globe and offers Intuition a unique opportunity to boost awareness of its brand ethos.

Wilkinson Sword Intuition will be maximising the partnership across multiple touchpoints to reach its core audience of women aged 25-44, through a full-funnel digital, social and shopper campaign, including the opportunity for fans to win tickets to the coveted Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 final at Twickenham Stadium on Saturday 27 September.

Jola Maczkiewicz, senior brand manager for Wilkinson Sword Intuition at Edgewell Personal Care, said: “We’re thrilled to be the official shaving partner of the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025. This iconic event represents performance at the highest level whilst also celebrating women’ s individualities – which aligns to our brand ethos of providing women with the very best shaving tools, wherever they remove their hair. We look forward to bringing fans closer to the action on the pitch this summer!”