Wall’s is set to shake up retailers’ freezers this year with two enticing new products designed to attract new shoppers and help drive ice cream sales.

This year’s innovation includes the triumphant return of the brand’s UK collaboration with confectionery favourite Haribo, as well as the introduction of a new HFSS-compliant ice cream for Twister.

Wall’s is uniting forces with Haribo and the iconic Gold Gummy Bears to launch a Haribo push-up ice cream, available in a single stick format in the convenience channel. The new ice cream combines silky vanilla ice cream, sweet strawberry sauce and Haribo Gold Bears within the stick, complete with a unique and eye-catching pack design to boost visibility in impulse freezers.

The collaboration aims to capture the attention of a broader shopper base and enhance product appeal by expanding into the confectionery category. The Haribo push-up is HFSS-compliant and is made without artificial colours and flavours.

In addition Twister is launching a new ice-cream, Twister Mallow, which combines sour raspberry and juicy grape flavours with a sweet creamy marshmallow swirl. By combining ice cream with confectionery, this addition aims to recruit a wider shopper demographic and make ice cream a new go-to sweet snacking option for consumers.

Emily Gooding, brand manager for Wall’s at Unilever, said: “We know innovation is the number one driver for category growth, so this year we are bringing shoppers and retailers new products that we hope will generate excitement and help boost ice cream sales.

“Our role as a market leader is to expand ice cream into new occasions and create new formats that shoppers can enjoy all year round, and this innovation across Twister and our exciting collaboration with Haribo will deliver just that.”