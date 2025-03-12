Student favourite RTD brand VK has launched a new Lemon & Lime variant inspired by consumer demand.

The new “crystal-clear” drink was a standout fan favourite from the brand’s We Are Flavour campaign – which saw consumers pitch weird and whacky flavour ideas.

The 70cl bottles (PMP/£2.89) will be available in late March, before 275ml bottles and a new mixed pack (RRP £9) will roll out from April.

To celebrate the launch, VK would take over key student cities and party hotspots, bringing VK Lemon & Lime directly to its core Gen Z audience via exclusive merch drops, university society collaborations and prizes, it said.

Additionally, the brand would roll out in-store activations to drive awareness of the new mixed pack, VK added.

“It’s a flavour that Gen Z love and one that Millennials remember fondly. Plus, with our first-ever clear fruity VK, we’re proving that the flavour speaks for itself – it’s a clear choice in every way,” said Holly Bolus, senior brand manager for VK.