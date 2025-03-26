UK snack maker Warp is to rebrand to Proper Snacks, it has revealed.

The name change reflects its ambition to “lead the European snacking industry into a new era of innovation, taste, health and purpose,” it says.

With a presence in 10 countries across Europe and a newly established manufacturing hub in Nuneaton, the Proper Snacks portfolio includes Proper Popcorn and free from range, Eat Real.

In addition, the brand has been recertified as a B Corp - as a manufacturing company - solidifying its position as the UK’s largest certified snacks manufacturer. This underscores the company’s commitment to responsible sourcing, natural ingredients and a palm oil-free future, it explains.

This year, consumers can expect bold new flavours, innovative product launches and strategic partnerships, building on its Barbie and Netflix collaborations from last year.

Alex Brittain, CEO, said: “Improving snacking has been in our DNA from day one. We’re a proud B Corp and our third recertification is a testament to our commitment to raise standards for our snackers, our people and the entire industry. “We’re here to reinvent snacking as an act of positive wellbeing and our new identity is a reflection of our mission.”