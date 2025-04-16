The new Nik Naks flavour will feature in both grab bags and PMP formats

KP Snacks is expanding the portfolio of its well-loved Nik Naks brand with the launch of a new flavour, Tangy ‘N’ Cheesy. Rolling out from mid-April, the new product is available in a 45g Grab Bag (RRP £1.15) and a £1.25 pricemarked pack (PMP).

The launch combines Nik Naks’ iconic texture with a traditional cheese flavour, delivering a rich and tangy snacking experience.

It expands Nik Naks’ singles portfolio, and by launching the new flavour in the popular PMP pack, KP Snacks is also extending that side of its portfolio as well.

Stuart Graham, head of convenience and impulse at KP Snacks, said: “Food to go missions are continuing to drive category growth and we remain committed in our approach to offer the right products in the right format.

“By launching the exciting new Nik Naks Tangy ‘N’ Cheesy flavour in both a Grab Bag and a PMP, we’re meeting the needs of different types of shoppers and supporting retailers in offering an optimum range to maximise on-the-go snacking sales.”