Suntory Beverage & Food GB&I (SBF GB&I) has continued its push into alcohol with the introduction of Spanish wine-based RTD La Casera.

Red wine, soda and lemon (3.4% abv) and white wine, soda and lemon (2.5% abv) variants are to launch in WH Smith stores and online with Amazon (rsps: £3.95/330ml) ahead of a convenience debut this summer.

The drinks will be produced by Suntory Beverage & Food Spain in Toledo in central Spain, and exported to the UK.

La Casera was the leading brand of tinto de verano in Spain, said SBF GB&I. The combination of wine and soda was a “refreshing drink” that would appeal to “UK consumers wanting an aperitivo moment with friends”, it added.

It comes after SBF GB&I launched Japanese pre-mix alcohol brand –196 in the UK last February.

“This is another significant milestone in our ambitions to expand into new categories beyond soft drinks,” said Elise Seibold, chief operating officer at SBF GB&I. “We’re adding another well-loved heritage brand to our portfolio alongside Lucozade and Ribena, but this time with a Spanish twist. La Casera is a symbol of community and celebration and we can’t wait to see UK consumers ‘spritz like the Spanish’ this summer.”

Alpesh Mistry, sales director at SBF GB&I, added: “Spritz drinks have seen great growth in the on-trade and yet this category is only just getting started in the ready-to-drink format. A lot of the RTD on shelves right now is spirit-led, which gives us a brilliant opportunity to bring something new to the market. There is huge potential in this unexplored segment and we can lead the way with the launch of La Casera.”