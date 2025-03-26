Convenience store EPOS service provider, ShopMate, is to introduce ShopMate 360, a streamlined affordable EPOS system designed for retailers who need a straightforward way to manage store operations.

The system has been developed with smaller retailers in mind, offering an easy-to-use till interface that requires minimal training. With an intuitive design, even those new to retail technology can quickly get up to speed, ensuring smooth daily operations.

The system separates store operations from business management, allowing retailers to focus on till functionality while still having access to key back-office tools like product and category management, wholesaler promotions, user management and reporting.

Retailers will benefit from automatic wholesaler pricing and promotions, removing the hassle of manual price updates and ensuring accurate pricing.

Additionally, integrated payments with ShopMate Pay can simplify payment workflows and reduce overhead costs, offering retailers a single, streamlined solution.

“We understand that convenience retailers need a reliable, easy-to-use solution that helps them run their stores efficiently,” said Brian Eagle Brown (pictured left), managing director at ShopMate.