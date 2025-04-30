Warburtons has announced it is continuing its tradition of partnering with Hollywood royalty for its adverts, unveiling Academy Award-winning actress Olivia Colman as the star of the latest ad, The Inspection.

It will roll out across TV, VOD, OOH, radio, social and online from today (30 April) in three different length versions.

Following in the footsteps of A-list celebrities like Robert De Niro and Samuel L. Jackson, Colman brings her signature wit to the new advert, joining bakery boss Jonathan Warburton on-screen, supposedly to determine whether Warburtons crumpets are worthy of national treasure status.

The advert highlights the nation’s crumpet obsession, with 71% of crumpet-eating Brits considering the humble crumpet a cornerstone of British culture, and 41% agreeing they deserve National Treasure status and should be protected at all costs, Warburtons says.

Jonathan Warburton, chairman, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to have Olivia Colman join us for this adventure. I might be biased but I certainly believe our crumpets deserve national treasure status, and if Colman’s enthusiasm is anything to go by, I’d say she does too!”

The new two-minute version of the ad will appear on social media today, and air on TV screens during ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent on 3 May.