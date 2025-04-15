Weetabix Crispy Minis is hitting the ramps with a new campaign featuring Team GB Olympic Skateboarder, Lola Tambling (pictured).

The move is hoped to inspire active families while raising awareness of its latest flavour – Caramelised Biscuit.

Building on the success of the launch earlier this year, the campaign includes a 30-second advert where Lola showcases her skills with the tagline, ‘Drop some flavour into your bowl.’ Aimed to engage children and adults alike, the ad features the 16-year-old Olympian dropping into a cereal bowl with her skateboard, navigating her way through the new Crispy Minis.

Backed by a £400,000 investment across VOD, social media and experiential marketing, the campaign will be shared at peak family moments to maximise awareness.

To further engage young skaters, Weetabix Crispy Minis is hosting a special event at Bay 66 skate park today (15 April), where attendees will have the chance to meet Lola Tambling, learn tricks and enjoy Crispy Minis samples.

Emily Hill, brand manager, said: “Our Caramelised Biscuit line has already proven to be a hit since launching earlier this year. Now, we’re turning up the excitement with an interactive, high-energy campaign that encourages families to get moving, fuelled by a tasty, wholegrain breakfast. Partnering with Lola Tambling is the perfect way to bring this to life.”