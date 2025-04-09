Savoury pastry brand Ginsters has unveiled an on-the-go snacking range, inspired by street food flavours.

Called Pockets (rsp: £1.30/100g), the range has debuted with Butter Chicken, Sriracha Chicken, Smoky BBQ Beef, Chinese Salt & Pepper Chicken and limited-edition Steak & Marmite with Cheese.

Designed to be eaten cold, on-the-go, or heated, the range was created specifically to “meet the needs of under-35s”, said Ginsters.

Butter Chicken and Steak & Marmite with Cheese have launched into Co-op’s lunchtime meal deal as a snack option. They will hit additional retailers on 7 April.

Sriracha Chicken, Smoky BBQ Beef and Chinese Salt & Pepper Chicken will roll into Tesco and Sainsbury’s on 7 April, followed by Asda in May.

“With street food being such a growing trend, the Ginsters chefs have chosen five of the most exciting and tastiest recipes and we’re very proud to be leading the way for more savoury pastry snacking innovation to come,” said Ginsters marketing manager Stephanie Allen.

The launch will be backed by a £350k campaign, spanning PR, shopper and social media activity.