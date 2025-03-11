National Lottery Open Week (15-23 March) returns this year, and is a way for National Lottery funded venues to say thank you to the players for the £30 million raised for good causes every week, by offering free entry, discounts and special offers across the UK.

In 2024, over 500 National Lottery funded venues across the UK said thank you to players by offering free and low-cost days out and treats.

The idea is simple - anyone who visits a participating National Lottery supported project - such as the Eden Project (pictured) - and shows a National Lottery ticket, instant win game or physical or digital scratchcard during National Lottery Open Week can take up a special offer there.

From free entry into some of the UK’s most loved museums and heritage sites, to behind-the-scenes tours of world class sporting venues, a complimentary gift or cup of tea and cake, tickets to a sold-out theatre performance, there is something for all.

For more information and to search for destinations near to your postcode, www.lotterygoodcauses.org.uk/open-week.