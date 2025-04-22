Fast growing jam maker, Fearne & Rosie, is to introduce a Mango flavour to its range from next month.

With an RRP of £3.30 per 310g jar and after initially launching on Ocado, the rollout will see the brand on a quest to broaden the more traditional flavours associated with jams and preserves.

Mango Preserve 70% contains more fruit and less sugar. Packed with 1 whole mango it delivers a burst of fruity goodness. Made with 70% fruit, Fearne & Rosie Mango Preserve is high in fibre, rich in antioxidants, and a good source of vitamin C.

Fearne & Rosie founder, Rachel Kettlewell, said: “For years the category has been dominated by the more traditional flavours so it feels like the right time to be launching a new and exciting family favourite.

“Our mission is to become the go-to jam brand, offering a lower sugar alternative without compromising on taste. Our hope is that the latest launch, with the support of our retail partners, will not only bring new shoppers to the category, but create excitement for our current consumers too.”