Alcohol industry regulator, The Portman Group, is welcoming Lucky Saint as an associate member, making it the first alcohol alternative company in its history.

Lucky Saint was launched in the UK in 2018 and has become one of the most recognised and popular alcohol alternative brands. The brand joins Coca-Cola GB and Punch Pubs as associate members. In addition, Suntory Global Spirits, who joined the Portman Group as associate members in August last year, have now become full members.

The associate member category was launched in 2024 to further increase representation across the entire sector, bringing The Portman Group’s overall membership to 21 companies from across the drinks industry.

The new associate member tier allows more flexibility for companies who are keen to engage with and support the work of the Portman Group. Associate members receive access to the latest alcohol news, policy summaries, insight into research, rapid 24-hour product advice and free Code training.

Luke Boase, founder of Lucky Saint, said: “The Portman Group has long championed the growth of alcohol-free options, setting the standard for responsible marketing across our industry as the category continues to grow rapidly. We’re incredibly proud to become the first dedicated alcohol-free member of the Portman Group, ensuring that brands like Lucky Saint – and the alcohol-free category as a whole – continue to be represented.”

Matt Lambert, CEO of The Portman Group, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Lucky Saint as our newest associate member, not to mention our first alcohol alternative member. As low and no products continue to grow in popularity it’s more important than ever for our membership to include this representation, and for both categories to work in partnership to market their products responsibly and be leaders in best practice across the drinks industry.”

Read our guide to low and no alcohol lines here.