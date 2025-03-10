Heineken UK has added two new ciders to the lineup of its Inch’s brand.

Inch’s Cloudy and Inch’s 0.0 have begun rolling out across grocery, wholesale and convenience channels.

Inch’s 0.0 (rsp: £4/4x440ml) was “the first de-alcoholised cider in the UK” and a “credible, premium option” in the growing low & no-alcohol segment, HUK said.

It would offer the “same thirst-quenching flavour as the original, with a fresh apple aroma”, it added.

Inch’s Cloudy (rsp: £5.65/4x440ml) would “appeal to younger cider drinkers looking for a naturally sweeter innovation, and attract new consumers into the category”, it predicted.

The launches will be supported with a nationwide ATL campaign – including TV, social media, digital and OOH activations – running from April to September.

HUK’s ‘The Really Good Cider’ campaign would “highlight the brand’s sustainability ambitions while driving its really apple-y, really drinkable and really delicious taste”, the supplier said.

“We know cider lovers are looking for exciting, high-quality options that match their lifestyle and preferences,” said Rachel Holms, cider brand director at HUK. “With Inch’s Cloudy and Inch’s 0.0, we’re delivering innovation that not only tastes great but also challenges perceptions of what apple cider can be.

“We’re confident these new additions will drive further growth in the category while reinforcing Inch’s reputation as a fresh, modern cider brand,” Holms added.

Inch’s, which debuted in 2021, has been one of the most successful launches in cider in recent years. Sales of its flagship Medium Apple cider are up 46.3%, to £51.2m [NIQ 52 we 25 January 2025].