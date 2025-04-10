Kellogg’s has announced the return of its Football Camps at over 70 Clubs nationwide in collaboration with world-class partners, the English Football League, Manchester City, Celtic and Rangers.

Over 30,000 free football camp places are available to families across the country. In addition, an exclusive new Kellogg’s football shirt has been designed and produced in partnership with sportswear brand Puma, driving exciting in-store and on-pack activations.

Parents of children aged 5-15yrs can sign up for a football camp place this summer through a dedicated on-pack promotion. The camps are fun and inclusive sports sessions for boys and girls, hosted at football clubs ranging from Grimsby to Glasgow, Manchester to Middlesbrough and Plymouth to Peterborough.

The brand will be supporting its second year of delivering football camps with a series of digital, OOH, on-pack, in-store and PR activity kicking off this month.

Also new for the second year is an exclusive new Puma football shirt. It features Kellogg’s iconic typography and red, green and yellow Corn Flake box colourways in a striking, dynamic pattern and is the first time Kellogg’s has launched a kit as part of its Football Camps programme.

Anyone who signs up and secures one free camp day will have the chance to win a Kellogg’s X Puma football shirt for free.

The camp codes can be found on packs of Rice Krispies, Coco Pops and Corn Flakes until the end of June 2025, and can be redeemed by scanning the QR code or visiting www.kelloggsfc.com, where consumers will be directed to the brand’s new digital platform, Kellogg’s Town.

They can also enter a prize draw for a chance to WIN one of four ‘ultimate football experiences’ with partners the EFL, Manchester City, Celtic and Rangers. These experiences range from match day tickets, meet the squad and manager experiences, training ground tours, signed shirts, footballs and more.

Shoppers of Special K, Crunchy Nut, Nutri Grain Bars, and Rice Krispies Squares will also have the chance to score these top-of-the-table football experiences, as part of a ‘win football experiences’ on-pack mechanic.

There will also be a dedicated ‘text to win’ mechanic for participating packs with wholesalers, with the chance to win up to £5,000 cash and a signed football shirt.

Chris Silcock, UK MD at Kellogg’s, said: “We’re so excited to kick-off Kellogg’s Football Camps again, following an amazing first summer last year. These world-class partnerships help us to make a real difference in communities up and down the country, supporting families to keep their children active over the long summer holidays.”