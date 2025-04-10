Snack brand Eat Real has just unveiled its boldest flavour launch yet, introducing five exciting new varieties that bring the pleasure and variety of real food to the snack aisle.

Non-potato-based snacks are up 14% year on year – and Eat Real is leading the charge as the UK’s fastest-selling free from snack brand. Its new range builds on that momentum with bold recipes inspired by home cooking, real food moments and the rich, adventurous world of global cuisine.

With scratch cooking ever on the rise, recipe content is at an all-time high, and searches for ‘chickpea benefits’ have surged 300% in the last three years, the supplier reports.

Its new-to-snacking combinations meet growing demand for variety – especially in the Free From aisle, where plain and salted options still dominate – offering a “vibrant, flavour-led alternative to the mainstream choices that define much of the category.”

The new flavours are Hummus Chips with Lime, Chilli & Sea Salt, Hummus Chips with Caramelised Onion & Balsamic, Hummus Chips with Italian Cheese & Black Pepper, Chips with Chargrilled Red Pepper & Smoked Paprika and Lentil Chips with Greek Cheese, Tomato & Herb. The range will benefit further from new pack designs.

Sandie Dilger, chief marketing officer, said: “We believe that snacks should be as exciting as the food we cook at home – big on flavour, inspired by kitchen combinations we love, and never feeling like a compromise.

“These new flavours showcase what makes Eat Real special. The things that make our snacks taste delicious – like the alternative bases and bold recipes – are also what make them good.”

The new range will also be available via key wholesale, foodservice, and convenience partners with an RRP of £1.20.