Del Monte has teamed up with the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) and professional British tennis star Jodie Burrage to launch its ’Serve Up a Summer of Tennis’ campaign.

The initiative would promote the “synergy between an active lifestyle and the fresh goodness Del Monte offers,” said the brand.

Tennis enthusiasts can win tickets to the LTA grass court tournaments and autographed memorabilia signed by Jodie Burrage until May 2025.

Shoppers can participate by scanning a QR code on the brand’s Fresh Cut range products.

As part of the ongoing partnership, Burrage will continue to represent the brand on and off the court, wearing the brand’s logo on her tennis kit throughout the 2025 season.

“As a longstanding supporter of British tennis through our partnership with the LTA, Del Monte is delighted to continue promoting the connection between our healthy product range and the opportunity for tennis enthusiasts across the country to live great tennis experiences,” said Thierry Montange marketing director Europe and Africa at Del Monte.