Kellanova’s snack brand Cheez-It has announced a competition exclusively aimed at retailers, with £10k in prizes up for grabs.

To be in with a chance of winning, store owners can simply order a free POS bundle of a wobbler, shelf strips and aisle fins, via this link, or through the QR code live now across all print and digital adverts. Once live in store, entrants just need to text photos of all three assets in situ to 81155. The winner will then be chosen at random.

Cheez-It has already won over 2.5million shoppers, driving an impressive 8.6% penetration in the market, with a strong 26% repeat rate demonstrating its growing popularity, Kellanova says.

Charlie Foster, senior sales director at Kellanova, said: “Over the past six months, the convenience channel has been instrumental in making our UK debut a phenomenal success. Through this new competition, we want to reward our retailer partners for coming on this journey with us and help them drive even more impulse snack sales with our vibrant, eye-catching POS bundle.”