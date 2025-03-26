Snack brand Cheetos is to be relaunched in the UK and is looking to capture the attention of Gen Z.

The relaunch will kick off with the introduction of a brand-new flavour, Fiery Jalapeño and Cheese, available now in a 105g sharing bag (RRP £2), and two pricemarked packs (PMPs) at 70g (£1.49) and 27g (49p).

Cheetos will also be updating its packaging across its existing Twisted Sweet & Spicy range, bringing a bold, eye-catching design that “resonates with Gen Z and emphasises its American heritage,” it says.

Cheetos will also be optimising its existing Twisted Sweet & Spicy PMP range by upweighting its packs from 65g to 85g – a 30% rise. The move comes as younger shoppers are becoming more conscious about getting the best value for their money.

Phoebe Chapman, senior brand manager, said: “Cheetos is an iconic brand in the US, and we see a huge opportunity to bring the same level of energy, innovation, and cultural relevance to the UK market. This re-launch marks the start of a new and exciting journey for Cheetos in the UK.

“We’re confident it will be a hit with shoppers and the available formats will play a strong role across all channels. Retailers who stock Cheetos can expect a high-energy, trend-driven brand. This is about more than just snacking occasions - it’s about making Cheetos an integral part of daily life and connecting with the next wave of snackers who want to connect with brand culture.”

The relaunch will be amplified with a significant media spend in 2025, spanning in-store shopper support, as well as a new campaign which will include content on TikTok, which will see the brand partner with Gen Z influencers to drive awareness and excitement of Cheetos. The media burst will be live from late April, with additional support appearing later in the year.