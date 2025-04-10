Blue brie cheese brand Cambozola is making a move into the convenience sector with a new 150g, self-serve format, developed for independent retailers and small stores.

Available from 16 June, the 150g format, launched at the National Convenience Show, will come in shelf-ready packaging (SRP), with an RRP of £2.99. According to research conducted by the brand, taste and texture are the primary factors influencing specialty cheese purchases, and it has launched the smaller format to enable convenience store to capitalise on its sales potential.

The new format comes in a case of six instead of eight, to ensure better use of limited shelf space. The move into the convenience sector will be supported by marketing activity across PR, social media and advertising, further driving consumer awareness and footfall to available stockists.

Head of UK marketing at Cambozola, Dominique Delacour, said: “Convenience retail is evolving, and customers now expect to find high-quality speciality cheeses in smaller, grab-and-go formats. The new 150g Cambozola delivers on this demand, offering retailers a premium product that is easy to stock and appeals to a wide audience.

“Whether for snacking, cheeseboards, picnics or salads, this format is perfectly suited to independent retailers looking to expand their chilled range with an indulgent yet accessible option - ideally timed with a summer launch.”