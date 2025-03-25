KP Snacks has announced Butterkist has launched a series of video-on-demand collaborations to drive the brand’s association with movies and encourage consumers to grab their favourite bags.

In a new £1m media investment running until 19 July, Butterkist will appear across movie content on major video-on-demand services: ITVX, Sky Cinema, and Disney+ with a series of fun and playful adverts.

Featuring the tagline, “For every movie moment, go grab the Butterkist”, the campaign includes a series of 20 and 10 -second clips to draw the viewer into a film opening in the style of either a horror or romance, before being comically interrupted by characters commenting on the movie.

The campaign will also run across social media and capitalises on the increasing popularity of Big Night In occasions, with Butterkist representing the perfect snack to make every movie feel like a fun, shared experience.

Rachael Rayner, brand manager at KP Snacks, said: “We’re delighted to announce a series of engaging, movie-inspired adverts. We know Butterkist is the nation’s favourite popcorn brand, and we’re keen to reinforce its position as the must-have snack for movie nights in.”