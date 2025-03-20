Snack maker Burts has announced the launch of a new flavour of ridges - Cheddar & Caramelised Onion Chutney, as well as a packaging refresh.

Available as 40g packs, the new flavour of ridges serves as a more substantial snack with deep ridges holding more flavour to capture an even bolder Burts taste, the supplier says.

Alongside the new flavour, Burts is unveiling a bold new look across the entire range. The packaging has been designed with enhanced flavour cues to highlight the rich, distinctive tastes that set the brand apart. The updated design not only reinforces the premium quality of the crisps but also ensures strong shelf appeal.

Commenting on the new flavour and packaging refresh, Sas Horscroft, head of marketing at Burts, said: “We’re excited to unveil the new flavour - a bold and irresistible addition to our ridges range. At the same time, our refreshed packaging brings the entire ridges range to life, with vibrant designs and enhanced flavour cues that reflect the premium quality and big flavours our brand is known for.”